CHENNAI: Former Supreme Court judge Justice S Ratnavel Pandian (89) passed away at his residence in Anna Nagar here on Wednesday. He was an apex court judge from December 1988 to March 1994. One of his sons, Justice R Subbiah, is a sitting judge of the Madras High Court.

A native of Thirupadaimarudur village in Tirunelveli district, Pandian was born on February 13, 1929. He studied at the Theerthapathi High School in Ambasamudram and graduated from St Xavier’s College at Palayamkottai. Justice Pandian studied law at the Madras Law College in 1954. He joined the office of K Narayanaswamy Mudaliar, who later became a judge of the Madras High Court. He worked as an advocate for nearly 17 years, with lucrative practice in the trial and appellate sides.

He was appointed as public prosecutor in the High Court of Madras in August 1971, a post he held until he was elevated as a judge in February 1974. He also acted as the Advocate-General for a short period in the leave vacancy and held the office of Government Pleader as an additional charge. Justice Pandian held the post of acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court twice -- from January 18 to January 29 in 1988, and again from March 13 to December 13 the same year.

On the very next day, on December 14, he was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court, a post he held till March 12, 1994. After his retirement, he was appointed as the chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes. He is survived by five sons and one daughter.

Leaders pay tributes

Recalling the yeomen service rendered by Ratnavel Pandian, who passed away here on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu political leaders paid rich tributes.

DMK working president and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin said the demise of the former judge left him ‘saddened’ and ‘shocked’. “He has rendered social justice and legal justice to the Backward, Most Backward and Scheduled Caste people in an efficient and effective manner.”