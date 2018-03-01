CHENNAI: A driver working for Handlooms and Textiles Minister O S Manian died suddenly on Wednesday and the minister was reportedly heckled by the driver’s family members who alleged that Manian had failed to provide even a vehicle when his driver was sick.

Later in the day, Manian at a press meet, dismissed the allegations as baseless. Soundarajan was said to be unwell when he was on duty in the minister’s residence. He was taken on a motorcycle by a policeman when he fell down and was declared dead.

“When I got into the car, I was told that my driver had been admitted in the hospital,” Manian explained. “I immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors told me that he was brought dead and that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. To my shock, when I came home I saw a channel accusing me of being responsible for his death.”

Soundarajan’s family members have told a few TV channels, accusing the minister of failing to provide a vehicle to transport him to the hospital. They also raised suspicion over injury marks on Soundarajan’s body. Based on the family’s complaint, the police have filed a case of unnatural death.