CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested R Subramanian, the promoter and managing director of Subhiksha Trading Services Limited, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

An ED official said Subramanian, who has a retail chain of sto­res with the brand name of Su­b­hiksha that sells products in FMCG, pharma, groceries, fru­its, vegetables, apart from seasonal retail business, was arrested on Tuesday.

The company had borrowed close to `790 crore from a consortium of banks for expansion, but had failed to service the loan as it went bankrupt in 2008-2009. The Economic Offence Wing had registered a case against Subramanian for cheating and breach of trust in 2013. The arrest comes in the wake of Subramanian being chargesheeted earlier in a bank fraud case by the CBI, Bengaluru, in 2013 for defrauding Bank of Baroda, Corporate Financial Services branch, Chennai, to the tune of `77 crore.

The ED probe revealed that Subramanian had taken term loan and cash credit totally amounting to `77 crore for establishing the chain of stores and fraudulently diverted the funds. The entire loan amount was at default.

During the course of investigation, it was found that in the name of Subhiksha stores, Subramanian availed of around `790 crore from the consortium of bankers and had not repaid the amount. The cases were pending before the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal.