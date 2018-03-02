CHENNAI: Until 2015, Chennai’s music scene, especially radio channels had nothing to offer the local Bollywood-loving community. Soon, Fever 91.9 FM came along. At a soon-to-be-held event, the radio station will share what it took to bring Bollywood to namma Chennai. We spoke to some of their RJ’s to find out more.

As much as the city loves to listen to Tamil songs, be it Ilaiyaraaja’s classics or Anirudh Ravichander’s peppy numbers, people are also interested in listening to Bollywood songs. College culturals, school functions, corporate events and even weddings, seem almost incomplete without a Bollywood number to dance to. “Today consumers are no longer restricted in terms of entertainment, and there are no more limitations.

From Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to the new age stars, everyone has a fan in Chennai,” points out RJ Sanobar Sultana, who hosts the evening show ‘Lose Control’.

RJ Shyam Renganathan who has been hosting Happy Hours for the last three years says that it was after a lot of research and understanding the market that they ventured out and tried to bring Bollywood to the masses.

“Chennai is a difficult city to crack, when it comes to Bollywood, even though they love Bollywood films, and have grown up watching it and listening to a lot of RD Burman and Mukesh Kumar, the language had a political angle to it. For example, when the centre decided to make Hindi the official language, there was a lot of agitation from here. So we had to be really careful,” he explains.

So how exactly did they create a connect with the people? RJ Mercy John, who hosts Love 919, says that it’s because they play only the superhit numbers and make it more Chennai centric. Shyam agrees and explains, “Fever FM is a CHR (Current Hit Radio) station, and so we play only upbeat and latest Bollywood music. We are very rooted to the city, and always bring in its many flavours on air. For example we talk about things that affect the city - be it the return of CSK or any local issue,” adds Sano.

Listen to Fever FM’s story today from 2.30 pm at Anna Centenary Library