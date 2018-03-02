CHENNAI: I wanted to write about Celeste — this platformer that just released, with intriguing characters, a changing and complex environment and hundreds of challenges on the way to the top of the mountain. I wanted to discuss the repetitive nature of the soundtrack of a good platformer, and how it’s great as background while I work. But then I got sidetracked by a game that has none of the features that Celeste does.

The Last of Us doesn’t have an interactive environment. It doesn’t bombard you with obstacles and puzzles every step of the way. In the distinct style of Naughty Dog’s games like Uncharted, it gives us the illusion of us controlling the game.

But it’s the game that’s really playing us. The predefined linear storyline makes it feel like we’re watching an interactive movie. It allows for exploration of the immediate environment around you, picking up medallions and examining them, walking to see the dirt under your feet react to your movements.

It doesn’t sound great when I put it this way, but the details make the experience immersive. It also helps that this survival-horror game has graphics that rival games released even five years since it first came out. The emo-undertones to it are brilliant too. The writers have ensured that the game is a tear-generator with its dialogues and its build-ups to dramatic deaths.

The recent news on the game may disappoint fans — the creative director squashed the potential for a movie based on a direct adaptation from the game. He calls for a movie that would rather be an extension of the game’s universe, with a different plotline; and I agree, I wouldn’t want to watch Joel climb the same ladders and jump over the same ledges that I already saw a million times in the game. But no worries if there isn’t a movie to look forward to — because the next game in the series will release soon! It’s already been over a year since we saw that cryptic trailer of Ellie playing a guitar.

Anusha Ganapathi

Twitter @quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)