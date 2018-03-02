CHENNAI: To celebrate and highlight the contribution of women in history and contemporary society, Robert Burgess, US Consul General, inaugurated Women’s History Month at the American Centre on Friday. “We will be having a slew of inspiring events the whole month. The contributions that women have made in the past are often recognised or not paid attention to. We want to bring to the forefront all the achievements by women, engage young minds, empower them and give them a taste of possibilities that are in front of them,” he said.

As part of the launch, Sargam a seven-year-old choral group, founded by Sudha Raja, performed songs on women empowerment including poet Bharathiyar’s ‘Pen Viduthalai Kummi’. “It feels great to have been invited to perform as part of the inauguration. We rehearsed last week to put up this show,” shared Sudha who spearheaded her choir to perform in the A capella category at the Asia Pacific Choir Games in Sri Lanka last October.

The American Centre will host a series of events including a workshop on women safety, screening of ‘Hidden Figures’, an Oscar nominated biographical drama and a round table on women entrepreneurship as part of the celebrations. “We will not just be talking about history but, will also be having several practical programmes, workshops and discussions that will train and empower women towards achieving their dreams,” added the Consul General. For details, visit their Facebook page: Chennai.usconsulate