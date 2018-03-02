CHENNAI: Over 40 countries will be participating in the DefExpo 2018 being hosted at Tiruvidanthal in Kancheepuram on the East Coast Road from April 11.

The four-day DefExpo, one of the largest events in the world for the last 10 years, will be held in two lakh sq m space. Both foreign countries and domestic defence industries will participate in the event. The main theme is to showcase India as a major hub of defence production.