Over 40 nations to take part in Chennai DefExpo from April 11
By Express News Service | Published: 02nd March 2018 03:34 AM |
Last Updated: 02nd March 2018 03:34 AM | A+A A- |
CHENNAI: Over 40 countries will be participating in the DefExpo 2018 being hosted at Tiruvidanthal in Kancheepuram on the East Coast Road from April 11.
The four-day DefExpo, one of the largest events in the world for the last 10 years, will be held in two lakh sq m space. Both foreign countries and domestic defence industries will participate in the event. The main theme is to showcase India as a major hub of defence production.