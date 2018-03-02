Rituals being performed on the mortal remains of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal on the premises of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam on Thursday | Express

CHENNAI: The mortal remains of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the Peetadhipathi of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, were placed on the left side of the Brindavanam (samadhi) of his predecessor Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi, located within the premises of the math on Thursday.

Elaborate Vedic rites were performed before the body was laid to rest. The mausoleum for the Swamigal would come up soon.

The rituals called ‘Brindavana Pravesam’ began around 8 am. Abhisekhams were performed on the body of Jayendrar by junior pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal. Prasadams from well-known temples, including Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, Kasi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram were offered to the mortal remains of the Swamigal.

A bamboo structure carrying the body of Jayendra Saraswathi in sitting posture was then taken to the Brindavanam.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union Ministers Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP national secretary H Raja, and chiefs of many maths were present at the ceremony.