CHENNAI: The minimum plot size requirement in a layout has been reduced from 1,500 square feet to 800 square feet in areas which come under the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), according to a circular issued by the Commissioner of Town and Country Planning.

The decision to reduce the minimum plot size was taken by an empowered committee which held its meeting on February 7.

The decision to reduce the minimum site of a plot in a residential layout was taken following the request from real estate developers. The developers have urged the government to reduce the minimum plot size as the realty sector is undergoing a difficult phase.

It was in August, 2010 that the empowered committee adopted the minimum size of a plot in a layout as 1500 square feet (135 square metre).

Since it affects density issues, affordability factor and high land cost, the decision to reduce the plot size was taken, making it on a par with the Chennai Metropolitan Development authority norms.

Similarly, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning is also bringing in changes pertaining to the open space reservation (OSR) charge, which is applicable to urban land which is brought either through square feet, square metres and grounds.

Under Development Control Rules, the OSR requirement for a layout or a subdivision is 10 pc of the area of layout. Now, the DTCP will be following the norms followed by the CMDA wherein 10 per cent OSR is calculated excluding the roads.

T Chitty Babu, chairman and chief executive officer of Akshaya Private Ltd, welcomed the move, stating that it would help those aspiring to buy flat in the range of 800 square feet to 1,200 square feet. “This will benefit the industry immensely,” he said.

S Rama Prabhu, secretary, Builders Association of India, told Express that the move would benefit the developers who would gain additional built-up area. “The move will also make housing affordable and it will be easier for developers to sell the plot,” he added.