CHENNAI: Fire broke out at a dumping ground near Ambattur on Friday and spread to a private firm that manufactures PVC doors and windows.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the fire, which raged for almost six hours. Over 35 firefighters, five fire engines and 20 water lorries were engaged in the operation.

An empty ground near the compound wall of Mantralaya Impex factory, which caught fire, has been used as a temporary storage for garbage collected from neighbouring industries before it is segregated.

The dumping ground fire quickly went out of control, setting ablaze an air-conditioner in the first floor of the factory, said a police officer at the spot.