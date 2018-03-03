CHENNAI: Railway trackmen and keymen across the country will soon get smart gadgets that would blink and buzz to alert them about any approaching train. As part of measures to prevent accidental deaths among these workers, who sweat it out every day for maintenance of the country’s railway tracks, the Railway department has directed the zonal railways to procure the ‘Rakshak protection system’.

It is basically a digital receiver that has an LED indicator and a buzzer that would vibrate when a train gets closer. The device can be attached to their dress. The transmitter units fitted in the railway stations would emit signals that would be picked up by the digital receivers that the trackmen, keymen and artisans would be carrying.

“As soon as the train leaves the last-stop signal (nearby signal), the device will alert the trackman with LED display and audible buzzer in regular interval. The LED display will also alert when the train approaches the last-stop signal,” said the order issued by the Railway Board.

The devices were pilot-tested in the 24 km-long Secunderabad-Kazipeth section and not a single accidental death of the worker was reported.

The safety gadget is part of the list of measures the Railway department has been taking to modernise this workforce that maintains the vast railway tracks in the country. For example, a trackman has to inspect the tracks for about six to eight km a day. They typically carry tools and devices, like beaters, crowbars and rake ballasts, weighing up to 26 kg. By redesigning the tools in recent years, total load has been reduced to around 16 kg.

“More than 70 per cent of the trackmen have been provided with the low-weighing tools and modern tool bags in Southern Railway,” said officials.

Now, the uniforms are also being revamped to help the workers stay comfortable in all weather seasons. Officials said the trackmen would soon be provided with raincoat with cap, superior quality winter jacket (orange colour), safety shoes as per IS 15298 standard, tricolour-LED torch, safety helmet with detachable headlight having flexibility for rotation with straps and small nylon bag to carry the tool kit.