CHENNAI: Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal (47), the junior pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, has taken charge as Peetadhipathi (head) of the age-old religious institution from March 1, Kanchi Math manager Sundaresa Iyer informed reporters on Friday.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has been informed about the ascension of the junior pontiff as the Peetadhipathi of the Math. Vijayendra Saraswathi, who was appointed as junior pontiff in 1983, became the head of the institution after 35 years of ascetic life.

Born as M K Shankaranarayanan on March 13, 1969, at Tandalam near Ponneri, he had the darshan of Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal at Satara in Maharashtra at the age of 11. Swamigal took great interest in Shankaranarayanan by beckoning him and conversing with him for a very long time. Very soon, it was made clear that Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal also had chosen him as his successor. Shankaranarayanan was initiated into the holy order on May 29, 1983, in the precincts of Sri Kamakshi Temple in Kancheepuram and was given the Deeksha name -- Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi. He has travelled extensively across the country and the neighbouring Nepal.

Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th Peetadhipathi of the Math, passed away on February 28 and he was laid to rest in the Brindavanam (samadhi) of his guru Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal on March 1. Meanwhile, the Kanchi Math has announced that a special ‘aradhana’ would be performed at the mausoleum of Jayendra Saraswathi on March 13.