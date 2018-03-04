CHENNAI: Chennai Smart City will soon figure on the list of more than 50 cities certified by the World Council on City Data Certification (WCCD), the first ever ISO standard for cities. Once certified, Chennai can work towards emerging as a smart and sustainable city with independently verified and globally comparable city data.

Three Indian cities — Pune, Surat and Jamshedpur — have got the certification from the World Council on City Data, a global network of data-driven cities under the City Data for Indian Initiative.

The WCCD ISO 37120 certification, an international standard, published for globally-comparable city data, provides a comprehensive set of indicators to measure the city’s social, economic and environmental performance in relation to other cities.

Categorised under 17 themes and 100 indicators for city services and quality of life, ISO 37120 certification will guide the city towards a smart, sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future armed with independently verified and globally comparable city data. The WCCD certification ensures data reliability with third party verification.

The certification is given to Indian cities after Tata Trusts partnered with WCCD and initiated City Data for India Initiative to explore technology-backed models for collecting data and visualisation to support evidence-based, data-driven governance and decision-making.

The move to seek WCCD certification comes as Chennai’s smart city proposal features in the top 20 best propositions submitted by the cities in the country.

Sources indicated that Chennai, before joining the City Data for India Initiative, has to complete City Participation Agreement and the WCCD Certification and Registration Agreement to formalise its participation.

Once ISO 37120-certified, Chennai will be included in the WCCD’s Global Cities Registry. The data pertaining to the city is then available on the WCCD’s Open City Data Portal and can be accessed by civic bodies, state and Central authorities, international bodies and the public.

According to a United Nations (UN) report, 54 per cent of the world’s population currently live in cities, and by 2050, this number will increase to 66 per cent. It is learnt that data on cities will help policy-makers and city planners steer and measure the performance of city services and quality of life.

