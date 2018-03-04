CHENNAI: A 35-year-old head constable attached to the Egmore police station was assaulted by a gang of four men allegedly drunk on Friday. According to the police officer in the station, around 4.30 pm on Friday, the Egmore police station received a call about four men misbehaving at the Egmore Park. Head constable Dhananjayan (35) rushed to the spot and saw four men drinking and using abusive words on the passers-by, alleged the policeman. The head constable warned the men and asked them to leave the place, they hit him on the face.

Meanwhile, two policemen, who followed him, intervened and detained the men.

The accused were identified as Balachandran (22) from Purasawalkam, Yuvaraj (25) from Pattalam, Praveen Kumar (21) from Royapuram and Prince (23) from Korukupettai. The police also said they were under the influence of alcohol when they assaulted the head constable.

The police lodged a case against the culprits under IPC sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 (1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation - an act of threatening another with injury to his person or reputation) and remanded them in judicial custody.