CHENNAI: Fifty women were honoured with the Working Women Achiever Award (WWAA) by the Ooruni Foundation at MCC School on Saturday. The award was initiated to generate industry-wide recognition of achievements and progressive contributions of working women at every level and across industries.

Justice R Mahadevan, who was the chief guest at the event, lauded the initiative as necessary and worthy of praise. He gave away special awards and also released the Book of 100 Working Women Achievers in 2017-18.

CK Kumaravel, CEO and Co-founder of Naturals Salon and Spa, was the guest of honour at the event. He stressed the importance of women demanding their rights.

“India is a bird that has been flying with only one wing for the last 70 years,” said Kumaravel. “You cannot wait for someone to give you authority and responsibilities. You have to take it and fight for it.Why are you fighting for 33% reservation when you are entitled to 50%? Why are you only for the basics?”

Aparna, deputy tahsildar, Prithika Yashini, first transgender police officer, Vidyashree, Covai Post editor-in-chief, Praveena Solomon, a crematorium care-taker, were among the winners chosen by an eminent jury panel.

The Ooruni Foundation is a non-profit and non-governmental organisation (NGO) that anchors, augments and advocates for education, environment and equal opportunities. Ooruni was formed by six HR professionals during the Chennai floods in 2015.