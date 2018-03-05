Members of Arappor Iyakkam protest demanding action against those involved in the alleged `3,000-crore coal scam, in the city on Sunday | D Sampathkumar

CHENNAI: Around 400 people took part in Arappor Iyakkam’s protest at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday, demanding that former Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) chairman K Gnanadesikan be sacked for his alleged involvement in the `3,000-crore coal scam. He is presently serving as industries secretary.

The NGO also sought the arrest of ‘Natham’ P Viswanathan, who was the electricity minister between 2012 and 2016, the period the organisation alleged over-invoicing of coal imports from Indonesia.

The half-a-day protest began at 9.30 am after the Madras High Court directed police to give permission for the demonstration. The city police had earlier refused permission.

Student theatre groups staged skits and street plays criticising the public for allowing the government to steal their money. The protest also involved parodies of bureaucrats and politicians.

“Protests should not be about mundane sloganeering and making noise. It is not only in movies that corruption is shown, but it happens in real life too. We want people to know this,” said a core member from Arappor Iyakkam.

“The procurement orders we accessed showed how coal was bought at a price higher than the market price. It is the people’s money that is being used and the elected representatives and bureaucrats need to answer,” Arappor Iyakkam’s convener Jayaram Venkatesan told Express. Demands for implementation of Lokayukta in Tamil Nadu and blacklisting of Adani Global PTE by TANGEDCO were the other demands of the protesters.