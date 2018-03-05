CHENNAI: A 25-year-old police constable posted at the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial on the Marina here, shot himself dead on Sunday early morning.

Arunraj, a native of Perungudi in Madurai, was guarding the memorial along with three other personnel and his four-hour shift was to end at 6 am. Around 5 am, he is said to have shot himself using the .303 rifle he was carrying.

The reason for the tragedy was not immediately clear. Arunraj’s father Malairaja told reporters in Madurai that his son had no personal issues, but was complaining of work pressure. “We spoke around 7.25 pm (on Saturday). After enquiring about the family, he said he was not able to bear the work pressure. I told him to be patient for a few more months since I have requested for his transfer.”

A senior police officer, however, had a different take. “Usually, 16 personnel are allocated for the mem­orial and four posted at a ti­me. They have to work in four-hour rotat­ion. The work timing is so less that ma­­­­­­ny of the armed reserve constabl­es pursue higher education after joining duty. There is absolutely no work pressure in the armed reserve,” he claimed.

After police constable Arunraj, posted at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial, shot himself dead with a .303 rifle, police officers who know about the rifle said a case of accidental firing is remote. “Arunraj had placed the firing point near his lower jaw. The bullet passed through the head and came out of the right side brain,” said a police officer.

While the police seized the rifle and the cartridge in it, the bullet that killed Arunraj was missing. “People who were taking a walk in the beach ran amok on hearing the gunshot,” said a police personnel who was at the spot. The .303 rifle is one of the powerful rifles and is said to have been used by the British in World War II.

While most of his friends recall Arunraj as a spiritual person, they also recall an instance in 2015 when he had went missing and a police team was formed to trace him. “He was an ardent follower of Lord Shiva and he left for Tiruvannamalai in July 2015, without informing anyone,” said a police officer, who knows about Arunraj.

But Arunraj himself called his father informing him that he was in Tiruvannamalai and the police team brought him back to the city.