CHENNAI:It’s 1284. The town of Hamelin, Germany, is infested with rats and there’s only one way to get rid of them — the Pied Piper! The story, a documented Germanic folklore, will be staged by students from the Sun Smart Foundation International School, Anna Nagar, as part of the school’s ‘art for a cause’ campaign.

Aparna Bharani, director of the school, believes that art develops children’s personality. “That’s the kind of education that they need now, something that looks beyond books and academics. So, we tied up with Helen ‘O Grady drama School, UK, to train the students in theatre.”Nodding, Archana Dange, head of the drama school in Tamil Nadu, who has been in the field of education for the last 30 years shares, “ I want to bring fun and meaning to the educational process in school. Such programmes give exposure to children and build their confidence.”

With folktales aplenty, we ask Archana, why Pied Piper? “It was a mutual decision,” she says. “We found the play approachable and the children were kicked about it too. In fact, a lot of inputs were taken from their creative thought process to shape the play.”About 22 young artistes aged between 5 and 13 will be part of the play. Aparna says, “It’s about giving children the space to express their thoughts and we don’t believe in confining them to certain ideas. This way, we have been able to train and also encourage them to give their best.”

The drama school uses developmental drama as a technique to train the students. Archana elucidates, “We teach them the grammar of theatre and build the base from scratch. We also hone their imagination skills. Every child has the ability visualise and be creative, it just needs to be tapped on.”

It’s interesting to see how the artists have weaved their personality into the characters. “They add a piece of them to their role and their version of the characters are interesting to look at. It has been great working with them,” says Archana.

The show is dedicated to Project Putri, an NGO that works towards empowering and educating girl children in corporation schools. “Initially we wanted to do it in a small setting but as it was for a cause, we decided to do it in a bigger scale. Children should learn to give back to the society and this is one way to do it,” adds Aparna.



‘The Pied Piper of Hamelin’ will be staged on Mar 9 at Museum Theatre, Egmore, from 3 pm to 4 pm and 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. For details, call: 9444007921. Passes available at Connexions & Creamy Inn, Anna Nagar; Bombay Kulfi, Kilpauk