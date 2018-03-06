CHENNAI:I have a 10-year-old German Shepherd and I am planning to get another puppy. How do I introduce her to the new pup and see to it that they get along? What breed of puppy should I get?

—Megha

Hi Megha,

The question you should be asking is not about which breed but what temperament should the new dog have. Clearly the addition to the pack depends on your older dog accepting the newcomer. The new dog should be either matching the older dog’s nature or at least tolerant of it. If the new pup is too frisky and hyperactive, the older dog could be harassed. Consider other dynamics from your end including children in the house, and space and time that you can dedicate to the second dog. It does not matter what the breed is but it helps to bring home a calm and confident dog home to avoid hyperactivity related behaviour issues. Preferably adopt, don’t shop.

The other thing you need to ensure is that your older dog is socialized and is willing to accept another dog within her home without being hostile. If she is not comfortable around a second dog or if she is the pampered member of the household, it is probably not a good idea to bring in competition. Spend some time socializing her and getting her used to other dogs before you bring in the new one.

When you are bringing in the new dog, first prepare your older one to accept him. A few days beforehand bring in some used clothes of the new dog like a towel or a mat so that your dog gets used to the new pup’s smell. When you actually bring the pup home, have the introduction at a neutral location like another friend’s house or outside yours. This will ensure that your older dog does not exhibit territorial aggression. When entering the house, lead your new pup in and take him around the house to various rooms and do not let him do the explorations by himself right away.

The new pup will learn all his behaviors from the older one but you will also need to invest some time in training the newcomer. Ensure that both dogs go through another round of basic obedience training so that there is no free treats for either. Consult a professional who can help you with this.

