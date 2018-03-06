...would I rejoice those privileges that I never had, or scrunch my eyes shut, willing the nightmare away? Girls in the city imagine their day as a member of the ‘better’ sex, and their responses will have you ROFL

Sushma Shaji

I think it would be easier — no shaving armpits orlegs, no getting your eyebrows waxed because they are too thick, no having to wear make-up to ‘accentuate’ the eyes or having to add some colour to the lips so you don’t look sickly. I wouldn’t have to worry about what my hair looks like. Life would be easier.

Bakiya Sri

I would want that man to sleep again and wake up as a woman, to know how it is to be a woman. I’d want him to know how a woman is being treated and how a woman should be respected for what she is as a friend, wife, mother, daughter. Once reality hits, he will realise how life is to be a woman in our society. He will never want to be one.

Krithika S

One less rebel, one more leader

One less person judged at, one more refrained from comments

One less inappropriate behaviour, one more socialiser

One less woman, one more man

Parvathy S

I would go on a solo trip and travel across India and other places, without any inhibitions. I wouldn’t have to worry about my physical appearance, or what kind of comments would come along with it. I would be more carefree when I head out and be able to face challenges that come my way. I would also use my power as a man to correct the wrong things that happen to women.

Riya Callaghan

I would first shout out, and it would instantly seem like a freer world! I wouldn’t hold myself back, and would go do all things that women are judged for in the society, but men are appreciated and praised. And I would roam about late at night without any worries.

Herunmayee

I would enjoy the late night outs that I have always missed with my friends. I would also keep my hair short, or be shirtless when I feel like. These are the perks boys enjoy the most, otherwise there’s nothing else to look forward to waking up as a boy.

Athira A

I would go anywhere at any time of the day — with my family, friends, or alone. I would walk and talk freely, without the fear of being judged. And the best part is I can wear what I want.

Abhinaya N

I’d hit the gym right away, because who wouldn’t want Batman-like abs? Then I’ll go on a shopping spree, because shopping for men is a lot of fun!

Kavya Sreekumar

I would go back to sleep. Not because I’d dislike being a man, but after been a girl for so long and lived life this way, I wouldn’t want it any different. I’m more than content, and happy. And it’s exciting to be a woman!

Kavya Neelakandan

I would make sure I treat every woman with the same respect that I expect from them. And if every man woke up as a woman, they’d know to value themselves and their bodies, and most importantly, that we deserve both equal opportunities and respect too.

Shruti Shankar

I would take a good look at myself in the mirror. And when I look at the mirror, I want to see myself as someone who is not a chauvinist or an ego-centric person. I would look at myself as a feminist who would treat his woman right and make sure that I protect what seems to be important not only for me but also to the people around me.

Aakansha Juturu

It would feel like a miracle where I’m unleashed, because no one would judge me for who I am. I wouldn’t have to change myself for anyone or the society, and can stop feeling like a victim of any situation. I’ll also have a great night life, and spend some quality night time with my buddies.

Divya Mahesh

I’d probably do nothing different from what I usually do. It’s an interesting thought to be able to look at life from the eyes of a man. I’d enjoy being a man. Although a huge part of me wants to imagine how society would look at me, but I’d like to think that we’re both absolutely equal, in my head, so I wouldn’t do anything different.

Samyuktha Manoharan

I needn’t give a second thought to societal pressures. I need not worry about riding my scooter alone at ‘ungodly’ hours. My existence wouldn’t have to be for the sole purpose of marriage. If I was a man, I wouldn’t have been blessed with the gift of womanhood. Unfathomable.

Nirupama Thomas

I would go back to sleep hoping to wake up as a girl because “who runs the world? GIRLS!” I would do the same things like snoozing my alarm at least 10 times before waking up. The kind of work you do and the amount of potential you have is all the same. I hope people are ready at least now to understand that men and women are equals.

Anushka Masilamani

I’d do all the things I was told not to do as a girl. I would run about and jump around, I would voice my opinions without fear, for I will be a man, they won’t tell me to keep quiet. I would wear whatever I wanted, I would sit the way I wanted! I wouldn’t need to bother about hair on my legs or anywhere. I would stand up for the LGBTQIA+ community.