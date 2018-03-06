CHENNAI:Last year’s monsoon saw an outbreak of dengue, chikungunya and malaria in many parts of India, with many losing their lives due to lack of proper medical treatment. These deaths have once again posed a serious question for our society — despite advancement in science and technology, why is there an upsurge in diseases? Who is to be blamed? Today the quality of natural elements like air, water, soil — and everything around us has been deteriorating, which can be attributed largely to unchecked manmade activities that exploit nature for development.

Secondly, we need to examine the psyche of the 21st century modern man who faces high levels of worry, and anxiety at work place and home due to lack of values like tolerance, patience and value-based co-existence. Human weaknesses or vices like lust, anger, greed, ego, jealousy and hatred have enslaved the human race.

As a result the moral stamina of the society has been affected and crime and lack of goodwill are the order of the day. Depression, isolation, grief and sorrow are growing while happiness, joy and peace of mind are conspicuous by their absence.

Our past unrighteous sanskars or personality traits lead us to suffer physical and mental agony as punishment. This is a continuous vicious circle and despite the knowledge of right and the wrong, humans are unable to change the course of their actions. Remember! Sanskars are so deep-rooted within us that transforming them requires immense energy, sometimes more than human ability.

This is where meditation comes to our rescue, as it helps us to connect to the Supreme Source and burn our past sins. It helps us use HIS unlimited powers to absolve the burden of past negative actions so that we may regain and sustain our physical, mental, social and spiritual health. Regaining health and peace is a process possible only through spiritual elevation of human beings.So, let us get rid of our sick mentality to move into the age of enlightenment where our thoughts will be constantly loving, pure and harmonious.