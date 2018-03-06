CHENNAI: Karthi Durai, fondly known as KD in the comedy circuit is a city-based upcoming stand-up comic who loves observational comedy and taking digs at dog lovers. He wants to offer God, pizza with pineapple topping as ‘neivedyam’ and go to an alien planet with him/her to start an open mic! Here’s his quirky take on God and spirituality...

If you had to describe god to a child?

Where do you think ice-creams come from?

If there was a dare/challenge you would like to give God what would it be?

Prove yourself as an atheist to the world, and also stop people from using bananas as agarbathi stand.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

The power of discarding pepper from pongal quickly (might be useful for him when offered venpongal as neivedyam).

Your most Godly encounter?

When my friend showed me the answer during my maths exam.

What if god were an alien?

I would go along with him and start an open mic in their city.

Funniest encounter in a place of worship?

I rarely go to temples as god exists everywhere.

A quirky habit that you have in terms of being spiritual or a God believer?

I’ll sit on the extreme right corner of the couch when I am watching cricket matches. If not, India will lose that match.

What do you think will offend god?

Offering him his favourite pizza with pineapple toppings as ‘naivedyam’

If you had to prepare a joke about god and also present it in front of him, what would it be?

He himself is a great Standup Comedian because he made my life itself a joke. So hands down. Karthi 0 - 1 God

Do you think god is a man or woman? Why? As a man, what would haunt him? As a woman, what would haunt her?

Regardless the gender, these questions “apram velaiku polaya? Yepo kalyanam panika pora? What are you doing with your life” will always have the power to haunt anyone.

If there was one thing you’d want god to change, what would it be? Why?

Less air and more chips in lays packet.

A superpower you would wish for? What would you do with it?

I would invite people as audience to my shows *evil chuckle*.