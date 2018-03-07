CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead at around 1.45 am on Wednesday in one of the city police stations. This is the second such incident this week in Chennai.

Police sources said Sathish Kumar, aged 33, and serving in the Ayanavaram police station got the keys for the room where the pistols are kept claiming he wants to take some documents. "But a few minutes later, he took out the pistol, walked to the entrance of the police station and shot himself dead," a senior police officer told Express.

Sathish Kumar, hailing from Thanjavur district, was a 2011 batch sub-inspector. He was residing in the TB Chatram police quarters along with his mother Renuka.

Police said Sathish Kumar has left a suicide note stating that no one is responsible for his decision. The investigation in the incident is on as the reason behind his suicide is still not clear.

He is survived by his elder brother Ganesh Kumar and younger brother Selva Kumar. The body has been moved to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

The incident comes less than a week later, when a police constable posted at the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's memorial shot himself dead with his rifle on Sunday. The deceased Arunraj's family members suspect that work pressure drove him to suicide.