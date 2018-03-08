CHENNAI: A Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Singapore with 298 passengers on-board made an unscheduled landing at the Chennai airport today due to technical reasons, airport sources said. The pilot safely landed the aircraft at the airport after getting clearance from Air Traffic Control at 11. 58 am, they said.

Meanwhile, Emirates Airways said the aircraft was diverted to Chennai airport due to "technical reasons" and the officials were in the process of rebooking the flight to final destination.

"Due to technical reasons the flight has diverted to Chennai.

We are in the process of rebooking the flight to final destination and will send updated itinerary shortly", the airline said.

The passengers were given accommodation by the airliner in the city.