CHENNAI: A swift response of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable helped save the life of a 23-year-old railway contract worker after he came in contact with a live electric wire in Chennai.

M Shankar, RPF head constable was on patrolling duty at Platform 8 of Chennai Central Wednesday, when contract worker M Andiyappan of Teachers Colony in Ambattur, a part of a cleaning group, got electrocuted while washing the platform floor. It happened when Andiyappan accidentally put the iron hosepipe he was using into another live barrel.

When Andiyappan collapsed to the floor, the head constable rushed and switched off the power supply using a wooden stick and rescued the man.

Chennai Central RPF Inspector V Mohan said in such emergency situations RPF personnel should disconnect the power supply first and approach the victim.