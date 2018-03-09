CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student was allegedly killed by a man who slit her throat in broad daylight hardly a few meters away from her college on Friday. M Ashwini, a first year B Com student had left the Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research at West KK Nagar around 2.45 pm and was headed to a nearby bus stop. Eyewitnesses said as she was walking in the narrow Loganathan Street when Alagesan (26), against whom Ashwini's family had already filed a police complaint, intercepted her and picked up a quarrel.

"As they were quarrelling, he took out a knife and slit her throat. Subsequently, he poured kerosene on himself and tried to set himself on fire. But the people nearby caught him" said a senior police officer.

The students who were walking out of the college and the shopkeepers nearby were taken by shock. "We immediately informed the ambulance, but it did not come for more than 15 minutes. So two college students took her on the motorbike to a nearby private hospital," said Mohan, a second-year student of the college, who was at the spot. But the doctors at the private hospital had said that Ashwini already succumbed to the injuries.

Alagesan was thrashed by the mob and had suffered severe injuries on the face. The police admitted him to a hospital later.

26-year-old Alagesan who was nabbed by the local public after he stabbed Aswini. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Ashwini, who had lost her father a few years ago, was living with her mother, Shankari, who works as a domestic maid, and her brother Abinesh, an ITI student. Alagesan was also residing in the same locality at Maduravoyal and was supplying water cans in the area and occasionally works for the corporation as a contract worker.

"Last month, he had forcefully entered the house and tried to tie thali to Ashwini. But the family members said they stopped him and Ashwini's mother filed a complaint at the Maduravoyal police station on February 16. In the police station, Alagesan promised not to disturb her again. Since the family was not ready to pursue the complaint and only wanted police to warn him, he was not arrested," said a police officer privy to the case.

A NewsMinute report stated that the complaint mentioned that the two were in a relationship but Aswini ended it after she realised "he was not a good person".

Saraswathi, Ashwini's aunt, said Ashwini was not attending college since then and was staying in her house at Jafferkhanpet. "Today is only the second day she is attending the college after the incident," she said.

"I spoke to her last this morning when she was leaving to college. Now, how will I go home and see all her things. She is innocent and I told her several times to be careful," said Shankari, who was waiting at the mortuary of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital to collect her daughter's body.

Police sources said Alagesan had claimed himself to be Ashwini's husband since he had tied 'thali' to her and it was Ashwini's family that opposed to their relationship.

Soon after the incident, the students at the college urged the police to deploy more police personnel near the college at least when the college closes.

The duppata wet with blood at the spot where M Aswini was killed near Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research at KK Nagar on Friday in Chennai. (EPS | P Jawahar)

Similar incidents in recent times:

2017:

April 1:

A 22-year-old youth John Mathew allegedly hammered a girl to death and subsequently committed suicide by hanging from a tree at Mamallapuram. Investigations revealed that the girl had decided to end the relationship which made him upset and hence took the extreme step.

April 21:

Durga, was crushed to death by her lover using a stone at Poompuhar in Nagapattinam district The accused Madhanraj, a fisherman from Naagai district, surrendered before the Mayiladuthurai police and confessed to the murder.

May 8 :

Angered by her refusal to accompany him, 28- year-old S Ilayaraja working as a fireman allegedly killed a 47-year-old government school teacher R Nivedha by ramming his car on a bike on which she was riding pillion at Anna Nagar. The woman died while she was being rushed to the hospital. Two days later, Ilayaraja allegedly committed suicide in the Puzhal Central Prison.

August 8:

A Plus Two student who survived an acid attack during her class X exams was attacked again at Kokkupatti, near Nilakottai (Dindigul). The victim, was sleeping at her sister’s house her stalker poured acid on her forehead and escaped.

Nov 13:

A 21-year-old IT engineer was doused with fuel and burnt alive at her home in Adambakkam by her former classmate after she reportedly rejected his proposal of marriage. The victim S Indhuja’s mother, Renuka, and sister, Nivedha, who rushed to her rescue, suffered severe burns and a few days later Renuka also succumbed to injures. M. Akash was arrested.

2018:

Feb 16: A minor girl was torched by a 22-year-old spurned suitor, at Achampatti near Thirumangalam,in Madurai.

February 20: a second-year postgraduate student was allegedly stabbed six times in broad daylight at Anna Nagar Tower Park, by a disgruntled lover. The assailant, identified as N Rajesh (23), an electrical engineer had subsequently hurt himself also with the knife he was carrying.

(With online desk inputs)