CHENNAI:Two tahsildars created an ugly scene in the Pallavaram Municipality office on Thursday by allegedly pushing each other following a wordy duel. Staff intervened and prevented it from escalating into a fist fight, eyewitnesses said.P Kumaresan, a special tahsildar in Velachery and resident of Nehru Nagar in Chromepet, had visited the Pallavaram tahsildar’s office on Thursday morning for procuring a legal heir certificate for one of his friends.

However, Wilfred Kitchingh, Pallavaram tahsildar, had told him that he would not issue the certificate without the party concerned being in attendance. This apparently triggered a fight between Kumaresan and Kitchingh. “It was a only verbal altercation until Kitchingh asked Kumaresan whether he was a tahsildar or a broker,” said an official at the municipality who had witnessed the tussle.A senior revenue official who rushed to the spot hearing about the incident, told Express that Kumaresan had demanded the certificate after signing the affidavit instead of his friend.

Kitchingh, who had recently undergone his second angioplasty, was rushed to Chromepet General Hospital for administering first aid. “He sustained an injury to the head when he was pushed against the wall,” said a source.He was later taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for scan and did not sustain any internal injuries.

Kumaresan, who sources claim began the tussle, was kept in the municipality premises till the police arrived. However, no case has been registered till evening.Both Kitchingh and Kumaresan were unavailable for comment.