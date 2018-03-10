CHENNAI:It was a perfect family reunion for Ashraf, a 30-year-old mentally ill person, who was rescued after being attacked by a mob at Padi Flyover on Wednesday. Vidyaakar, the founder of Udavum Karangal that rescued him, said once the article along with the photograph of Ashraf was published in Express, one Razak from Royapettah contacted the organisation and claimed that he was Ashraf’s relative.

“He was informed about the severe injuries inflicted by a violent mob on Ashraf, who was undergoing treatment at Gayathri Hospital at Thiruverkadu. His condition is stable now,” said Vidyaakar.

Meanwhile, his parents, brothers and relatives from Wayanad reached Chennai on Friday. Ashraf’s father was inconsolable after seeing the pitiable condition of his son. Ashraf is a psychiatric patient for the last 17 years. He is married with two children and lives in a joint family set-up.