CHENNAI:The Department of Philosophy of the Pachaiyappa’s College in Chennai is contemplating an ambitious yoga programme to mend its students, widely known for their unruly behaviour than academic performance. As a first step in this direction, a one-day seminar on yoga philosophy and practice was held on Friday.

Leading yoga exponents including Dr S Panneerselvam, general secretary of Indian Philosophical Congress and Chennai Philosophical Forum, Prof. Alagar Ramanujam of Vethathri Maharishi Research Institute, Peralam, Tiruvarur, and Dr K L Madhavan, former Head of department of Philosophy, Pachaiyappa’s College explained the nuances of yoga philosophy to the participants.

Alagar Ramanujam, in his inaugural address, said there was no gap between science and yoga philosophy which helps the mind to be liberated from stress. Though it is being practised separately, yoga is intrinsically connected with the discipline of philosophy.

Explaining the objective of the event, Dr A D Revathy, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, said the department of Philosophy was planning to initiate a slew of activities aimed at promoting yoga among the students of the college in order to change their attitude and behaviour.“Practising yoga will help the students keep their mind free from distractions and channelise their energy for constructive purposes,” she said, adding that a project to hold regular practice of yoga at the premises would be launched soon.

As many as 500 students from institutions including Queen Mary’s College, Madras Christian College, AM Jain College, Vivekananda College, University of Madras and YMCA, took part in the event, which the college principal, Dr S Kaliraj, and Head of department of Philosophy Dr V Seenivasan also addressed.

Live demonstrations of various yoga postures and pranayamam were also held for the participants.