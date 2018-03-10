Cadets lift a colleague as they celebrate after a passing-out parade at Officers Training Academy OTA in Chennai. | PTI

CHENNAI: The Passing Out Parade of the Officers Training Academy, a unique biannual event, was held at Chennai on Saturday.

A total of 255 Officer Cadets including 196 Gentleman Cadets, 37 Lady Cadets were commissioned as Officers of the Indian Army along with 2 Gentleman Cadets and 3 Lady Cadets from Bhutan, 9 Gentleman Cadets from Afghanistan and 8 Gentleman Cadets from Tajikistan who were also commissioned into their respective Armies.

Lieutenant General Dewan Rabindranath Soni, PVSM, VSM, ADC, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command reviewed the spectacular parade, which was commanded by Academy Under Officer (AUO) Vivek Suraj.

The Officer Cadets marched out from Parameshwaran Drill Square to the tune of ‘Auld Lang Syne’, taking the ‘Final Step,’ thus symbolising the end of their training, which in fact, is the ‘First Step’ towards their bright careers.

Among the spectators were the proud parents of the Officer Cadets, dignitaries, relatives of our fallen war heroes, and members of the diplomatic fraternity.

Various awards were presented by the Reviewing Officer during the parade. Some of them were- 'Sword of Honour' presented to ACA Preeti Choudhary, 'Gold Medal' presented to AUO Vivek Suraj, 'Silver Medal' awarded to SUO Vreeti and the 'Bronze Medal' awarded to BUO Aman Pratap Shahi. The COAS Banner for Champion Company was awarded to Basantar Company.

Later in the ‘Pipping Ceremony’, parents of the Officer Cadets put on rank badges on the Cadets’ uniforms.

Then came the Oath Taking Ceremony where the audience gathered under the 'TRICOLOUR' fluttering proudly atop a 100 feet Mast and listened spellbound as the Cadets took the oath in the name of Constitution of India.

The Passing Out Cadets stated under oath, “I will as in duty bound honestly and faithfully serve in the regular Army of the Union of India and go wherever ordered by Land, Sea or Air and that I will observe and obey all commands of President of the Union of India and the command of any Officer set over me even to the peril of my life”.

The newly Commissioned Officers are now all set to join their new assignments in Battalions and Regiments across the country.