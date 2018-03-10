CHENNAI:The proposed Kilambakkam bus terminus detailed project report could be altered to ensure the project is more viable, according to official sources.It is learnt that the `320-crore project could be altered to ensure it is amenable for debt funding at commercial rates. Unlike the earlier bus terminuses like Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and Madhavaram bus terminus, which were developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the government wants the Kilambakkam bus terminus to be taken up under the public private partnership (PPP) mode. Since the project proposed by consultant is likely to attain the break-even only after 30 years’ period, it was suggested by officials to work out a sustainable financial model.

Sources indicated that there are plans to parcel out the MTC land in the proposed DPR and develop it under the PPP mode with funding from a state government agency. It is learnt that the consultant has been asked to evaluate the MTC portion cost separately and assess the cost elements which can be reduced in the existing design. Sources also said that since CMDA has constraints in terms of timeliness and quality, it is likely that the services of Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation will be availed.

This comes in the wake of the conceptual master plan suggesting that the project could be taken up in two phases. Under the first phase, a commercial centre will be developed along with the bus terminus, the second phase will be taken up along with an additional commercial centre.The first phase, 8.79 acres, will include malls and a hotel. The total revenue to be generated through the bus terminus is estimated at `1,020 crore.

