CHENNAI: The swift response of a head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped save the life of a 23-year-old railway contract worker, who was fighting for life after he came in contact with a live electric wire at the Central Railway Station here on Wednesday.

According to sources, a group of workers were engaged in cleaning platform no 8 in the nodal railway station at 11.50 pm on Wednesday. M Andiyappan, a contract worker residing at Teachers Colony in Ambattur, was sprinkling water on the platform using motor machines. After wetting the floor, he accidentally put the iron hose pipe connected to power into another barrel and suffered an electric shock. He collapsed on the floor with the hose pipe.

Seeing this, RPF head constable M Shankar on patrol duty switched off the power supply using a wooden stick and rescued the man.“Even before the other workers touched the man who was fighting for life, the RPF constable put off the power supply and saved the man,” said Chennai Central RPF Inspector V Mohan.