Inconsolable relatives of M Ashwini, who was killed by a stalker, on the Kilpauk Medical College mortuary premises on Saturday | EPS

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Saturday after family members, relatives, friends and neighbours of M Ashwini, who was murdered by a stalker on Friday, staged a protest demanding strong punishment to the suspect.

Police said the family of Ashwini initially refused to receive her body. The victim’s mother Sankari was reluctant to receive her daughter’s body without harsh punishment being awarded to Alagesan, the suspect who was lodged in Puzhal prison after the incident.

“We spoke with the family and told them that a proper investigation and fair trial will be conducted and justice as per law will be ensured at the earliest,” said an investigation officer.

Police said the family received the body after postmortem around noon.

“We are yet to come out of the shock. She went out of the college saying ‘bye’ to us and we did not know it was ‘goodbye’ forever,” said one of her friends, who said harsh punishment should be awarded to Alagesan.

Preliminary probe has revealed that Alagesan spent money for Ashwini’s studies and to meet a few other expenses. “He told us that Ashwini’s mother Sankari did not have any problem and was nice to him whenever he visited their house. It was when Ashwini told her family about her love for Alagesan that there was opposition,” police said.

Police claimed Alagesan wanted to end his life and when he met Ashwini on Friday, he asked her to burn him alive. Not knowing what to do, the 19-year-old ran away and he chased her and stabbed her in the throat.

Alagesan was remanded in judicial custody. Cases have been registered in connection with Ashwini’s murder and Alagesan’s attempt to kill self.