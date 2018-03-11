CHENNAI: The night was still young at 10 pm for an intimate crowd gathered at Chennai’s fifth edition of Radio City Freedom Awards, hosted at Vapour by Hotel Feathers recently. Around 20 indie music lovers gathered to groove to electronic music by Samson Ezekiel’s band ‘Irulil’, and Damini Chauhan and Gopi Krishna’s ‘Krameri’. Both their tracks were an experiment with low tempo and minor chords, with music that was raw in retaining ambient sounds and ‘glitches’.

Samson, a student of KM Music Conservatory, believes this is precisely his journey with ‘Irulil’, which means ‘being in the dark’. To him, pushing the possibilities of sounds is like finding a room, in a house, you’ve never explored. He explained that this comes alive when ambient disturbances are retained. “For instance while I was recording one of my tracks, my nephew came into the room and said something. When I listened to it again, it felt natural to keep it in. And I further add visuals to help complete the surreal experience,” he shared. His music was paired with visuals of the game ‘limbo’, which had a boy tackling hurdles and running endlessly on an unfinished journey.

Gopi and Damini’s music was also characterised by glitchy electronic beats and vocals. Their visuals and tracks were subtler, with influences of Hindustani ragas fused with heavy electronic beats. They are also students of KM Music Conservatory, and have been experimenting with indie music, contemporary pop, and electronic synths for the last three years. “We’ve both grown up listening to hard-core electronic and pop. So indie-electronic is what vaguely comes out of our experimentation,” said Damini.

They’ve performed at Covelong Beach Festival, Unwind Centre, and the more recent Indie Earth Festival in Chennai. Damini explained that this is one of the few platforms that encourage young indie artists, since only those who make it big in this genre are usually recognised.

“A platform like this with a good sound system, and a small audience deeply interested in our music is reassuring. And getting here after auditioning with other young indie artists, has been a lot of learning,” she shared.