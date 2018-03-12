CHENNAI:Dressed in shiny golden shirts, bright yellows and other vibrant colours, tiny feet moved swiftly, on par with the beats. The students of Swingers Dance Company, recently came together for their annual dance festival ‘Inspirations 2018’, as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

“The journey has been great for me personally, because it keeps challenging me and helps me grow,” said Archana MB, who joined Swingers as a student in 2001 and became an instructor in 2007. The team prepared for the event over the past few month and the process, Archana described, was stress-free. “We have been doing this for the last 20 years now. We made mistakes, corrected them and now we have learnt so much,” she added. ‘Inspirations’ focuses on different themes and the team tries to make the show as entertaining and up-to-date as possible.

Over 1,000 dancers (aged 3 to 60) and instructors took the stage this year to showcase their killer moves and the audience couldn’t contain their excitement. The programme began with a performance by the instructors then showcased different dance forms like contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, salsa, etc. Like every year, this year too they had some special themed performances including Avatar, Harry Potter, Saving the children, Tribal Lion King, Mickey Mouse, Emoji and also a performance by children with special needs.

The show was choreographed under the guidance of Prasanna Kumar, internationally acclaimed choreographer and artistic director at Swingers, along with other senior choreographers — Archana, Mahesh, Deepak, Tarun and Sahana. “When we started in 1998, we had hardly five or six students, and today we have taught over one lakh students. We have always been trying to promote dance as a feel-good medium and for fitness,” said Prasanna, adding that through the performances they wanted to give out the message of oneness and equality.