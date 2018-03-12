CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai corporation is all set to launch smart cards that will allow residents to pay property tax, electricity bills and Metro water charges. According to officials in the civic body, the cards will reach the wallets of residents before the end of the year.

The corporation has partnered with ICICI bank for the Integrated Common Card Payment System. The bank would serve as a financial integrator and provide help estimate the technical costs. While the corporation refused to comment on the cost of the project, sources say the figure would exceed Rs 10 crore.

Officials told Express that the ‘open loop’ card would function like CMRL cards. However, these cards can also be used for non-governmental transactions.

“It will be like a debit card which allows direct payments for civic services,” said a senior official in the Revenue department.Currently, the corporation accepts only cash, demand drafts and cheques for payment of property tax and profession tax and officials say the card could “help transform the way Chennai pays its civic charges.”While open tender for financial integrators is allowed for multiple partners, only ICICI bank stepped forward to partner with the Corporation.

“ICICI bank had partnered with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 2015 to bring out the country’s first smart cards to pay for civic amenities and may be because of the experience they came forward to partner with us,” said a senior corporation official.

Is card use really a smart idea?

The Janmitra Ahmedabad Smart City Card debuted almost three years ago in the pre-demonetisation era when digital transactions were yet to pick up.However, after demonetisation, E-Wallets such as PayTM saw phenomenal rise as compared to card payments. But, PayTM has been overshadowed with the introduction of Google Tez and recent developments in the e-transaction industry that allows direct transfer from bank accounts,

According to a Credit Suisse report, Google Tez accounted for 52 per cent of Unified Payments Interface in December 2017 as compared to PayTM’s 23 per cent market share.The city corporation said it was confident that the smart cards would be a success despite the disruptions in E-transaction industry. Officials said options to swipe cards and pay through E-wallets for amenities are also being explored by the civic body.