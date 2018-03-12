CHENNAI: Five persons lost their lives in different accidents on Friday since they failed to wear helmets while riding motorcycles, a city police press release said on Sunday.The police appealed to motorcyclists to use helmets. They explained they were imposing fines on those not wearing helmets only to create awareness.

The release listed five cases and said in each of them the victim was not wearing a helmet. Mohanraj, (20) was working as an apprentice in a private company at Maraimalai Nagar for the past two months. Hailing from an agriculturist family in Cuddalore, he went to meet one of his friend’s uncle at Chennai Airport on March 9. A lorry hit his two-wheeler near Peerkankaranai around 1 am. He fell down and succumbed to head injuries.

Investigation revealed that he had a helmet on the bike, but did not wear it, because it will be easy to speak with his friend on another bike, the release said.In another accident, Prabhakaran, (33) of Chitlapakkam was riding on Thirumudivakkam- Thiruneermalai road at 9.30 am. His bike hit a lorry and he died.

Jayaseelan (60), a retired person from Nammalwarpet fell from his vehicle as the bike skidded on sand on March 2, around 7.30 am on EVR. Periyar Salai near Nehru Park. He sustained head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. He died a week later.

On March 5, Murugan (32) of Tambaram, and his father were travelling on a bike. They collided with a bus near Perungalathur and fell down. Murugan sustained head injuries and was admitted to a hospital. He died on March 9.

Many lives, many dreams

A senior police official said, “We ask people to wear helmets more often and imposing fine is just one way of doing it. In the case of Vijayakumar, he was about to get married in two weeks. Jayaseelan son’s wedding was also scheduled in coming weeks.”