CHENNAI:The Madras Round Table 1(MRT1) is back with their annual fundraiser this year. Along with the Spastic Society of Tamil Nadu (SPASTN), they will conduct ‘Chennai Laughs’, a comedy night to raise money for a good cause. From sharing ‘boss’ stories to addressing serious issues like gender equality, the line of five stand-up comics — Kartik Iyer, Sundeep Rao, Sorabh Pant, Kanan Gill and Jonathan Atherton will be coming down to crack ‘namma ooru’ with some rib-tickling jokes.

Madras Round Table 1(MRT1) has been working towards children’s education and healthcare for the past 60 years, and this year too they have decided to raise money for one such cause — to build a therapeutic activity hall for underprivileged children with cerebral palsy and neurological disabilities. “SPASTN got in touch with us to raise money for the project at the same time when we too were looking to undertake one,” says Ritesh Rai, Chairman, MRT1. Through last year’s comedy show, they were able to raise 1.5 crore.

Comedian Sorabh Pant has done over 15-20 shows for Round Table across the country, and will be in Chennai for the third time. “Earlier, Chennai was not open to stand-up and people would be horrified. But now Chennai is definitely on the top five in the country. I love coming here — people are super enthusiastic and well read,” he says. Similarly, Sundeep Rao who was part of last year’s fundraiser too, agrees that the city’s versatile mix is what got him excited tocome back. “This year, I am still figuring out what to address, but mostly it will be about growing up in a British influenced environment, my eye condition and so on” he says.

Kartik Iyer will be part of MRT1’s fund raiser for the first time, and says that it is really special for him. “Although I am settled in Bengaluru, I am a Chennaiite, so it feels great to come back home. Also, I am coming out with a performance after a long time, hence making it all the more special” he adds. With no scripts and preparation, Kartik’s jokes are taken out from the chapters of his own life and he says that he is not the ‘punch-line’ kind of comic and hence it is not offensive.

‘Chennai Laughs’

The show will be held on Mar 17 at ITC Grand Chola from 7 pm onwards. Passes available on www.bookmyshow.com