To cater to additional demand in the city’s western suburban network, Chennai division of Southern Railway is to augment another EMU train with 12 cars.

CHENNAI: To cater to additional demand in the city’s western suburban network, Chennai division of Southern Railway is to augment another EMU train with 12 cars from Wednesday.A press release said this is the second EMU rake with 12 cars to be operated for 10 services in Chennai-Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section. The rake comprises nine general coaches, a ladies coach and two combined coaches of ladies and first class.

Four local services scheduled to leave Chennai Moore Market Complex (MMC) to Tiruvallur at 4.30 am, 8.05 am, 11.30 am and 2.35 pm will run with 12 cars. Similarly, in the return direction, EMUs scheduled at Tiruvallur station at 5.55 am, 9.25 am, 1.05 pm and 4 pm to MMC will run with longer EMU rakes. In addition, the 12-car EMU will be put into MMC-Arakkonam EMU service scheduled at MMC at 6.40 pm and Arakkonam-MMC scheduled at 11.25 pm.

Officials said the train will carry additionally 3,500 to 4,000 passengers in this section. According to official records, more than 5.5 lakh passengers travelled in Chennai-Arakkonam section a day using 115 services. “After the section is completely augmented with 12 cars, 50,000 to 55,000 passengers can travel additionally a day without any congestion.”

Besides, the EMUs operated in Chennai-Gummidipoondi section are also to be augmented with 12 cars in the coming weeks as platform lengthening works at Korukkupet is nearing completion. With 74 services, Chennai-Gummidipundi section carries about 1.2 lakh passengers a day. Once the rakes are augmented, an additional 25,000 passengers can travel in the section.