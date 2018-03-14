CHENNAI: A first-year private college student here was arrested for attempting to sexually assault a woman late on Sunday. The accused, S Naresh Kumar (19), was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident happened.

“The woman was at home with her two young children, when her neighbour Naresh knocked on the door. Presuming it to be her husband, she opened the door. The accused then barged in and tried to sexually assault her. The victim’s husband, who had returned from work at the same time, heard screams and rushed in only to find Naresh holding a knife,” said the investigation officer.

However, Naresh managed to escape.“The woman’s family lives in the first floor, while the ground floor rooms were vacant, which made it easier for the youth to walk upstairs without getting caught,” the officer said.On Monday, the family members filed a complaint with Kodungaiyur Police Station. Subsequently, Naresh was remanded in judicial custody.

The officer said the accused had passed lewd comments against the woman when she was walking on the road a few weeks ago. However, the victim’s husband had warned him and let him off and no police complaint was filed.

This incident came 10 days after a security guard of a private building allegedly barged into an apartment and attacked a 23-year-old college student with a knife and tried to sexually assault her when she was alone at home. However, the victim’s mother, brother and neighbours nabbed the accused, S Nirbhav Kumar Yadav (27) of Bihar, and handed him over to police.