CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department has sounded a heavy rain alert for many places in South Tamil Nadu in the next two days. It has forecast that isolated areas in North Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Cuddalore and Villupuram, along with Puducherry may receive light to moderate rain.

With some regions in Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Thoothukudi already receiving rain on Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Department said Monday’s well-marked low pressure area over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining South Sri Lanka and Maldives-Comorin area concentrated into a depression.“It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during the next 48 hours,” a bulletin said.

While moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday is on the cards for many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few regions in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may continue to receive light rain until March 17.

Chennai may receive light rain on Wednesday with cloudy weather. The weather is expected to remain cloudy until March 19, the department said.