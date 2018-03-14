The carcass of a spotted deer, which was killed by a speeding vehicle at IIT-Madras, being carried away | Express

CHENNAI: Wildlife deaths due to unnatural causes continue inside IIT-Madras. On Tuesday evening, a full-grown male spotted deer died on the spot after being reportedly hit by a speeding private vehicle.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near the Alumini building. The number of animals dying after being hit by speeding vehicles is on the rise inside the campus due to an increase in vehicular traffic.

As per the statistics available with the forest department, 60 animals have died since 2010 in road related accidents. Sources told Express that the driver of the vehicle was caught by the institution staff and handed over to forest personnel. A herd of spotted deer was crossing the road when the vehicle hit one of them accidentally.

Animal rights activist Antony Clement Rubin, who filed a case before the National Green Tribunal against IIT-Madras, rued that it had become difficult for petitioners like him to seek justice as the tribunal was not functional now.

The NGT bench in its interim order in July last year, had stated that, “In case IIT-Madras is found guilty of negligence and that results in injury or death of any deer or black buck, serious action would be taken against the institute and ‘Polluters Pays’ principle will be invoked.