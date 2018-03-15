CHENNAI: A boy aged a year and a half who allegedly slipped from the balcony of the second floor of his house at Mambalam succumbed to his injures on Wednesday morning. Muthuraj, son of Kannan and Maheshwari resided in the second floor of an old building at Mambalam. “On Tuesday night, around 9 pm, Maheswari was washing clothes in the terrace.

She made Muthuraj sit on the balcony wall. As she was drying the clothes, the child allegedly slipped from the terrace from a height of about 20 metres,” said the investigation officer.

The child was rushed to a private hospital which referred it to the Institute of Child Health (ICH) hospital at Egmore. The boy succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning. Police said, Kannan- a construction labourer was in the house on Tuesday night. Mambalam police have registered a case.