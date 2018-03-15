CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami released the Tamil Inayam Software Suite III which contains five important Tamil softwares useful for students, writers, publishers, typists and many others.

Under the TN Innovative Initiatives Scheme, since 2015, Tamil software are being produced at a cost of R Rs 1.50 crore every year. Under this scheme, in the first phase, it was planned to produce 15 Tamil software.

Of them, the Tamil Inayam Software Suites I and II were released by the chief minister on May 23 and October 11, 2017. Students, Tamil enthusiasts and general public are downloading these softwares free of cost and using them in their routine works.

An official release here said while the Tamil Inayam Software Suite I contains two software – Tamil Unicode Converter and Tamil Unicode Fonts, the Suite II contains the following software – Tamil Text-to-Speech, Agriculture Enquiry System, Tholkappiam Information Retrieval System, Tamil Teaching and Learning Tool and Event Analysis Tool.

The Tamil Inayam Software Suite-III released by the Chief minister on Tuesday contains the following important software – Tamil Spell Checker, Tamil Dictionary Compilation, Tamil Plagiarism Detection Software, Sentence Aggregator and Corpus Analysis Tools.

The Tamil Inayam Software Suite III will be useful for those designing Tamil books, typists, publishers of Tamil books, students, teachers and researchers. This will be used for correcting language errors while typing in Tamil, getting meaning of a word in Tamil Lexicon, Kathiravel Pillai dictionary and Tamil Akaramudali.