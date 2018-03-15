CHENNAI: A seven-year-old girl who was playing near her house at Choolaimedu was crushed to death, when a newlywed man was teaching his bride to drive a car on Tuesday night. Police said D Pavithra was playing in between two parked cars at Vanniyar Second Street in Choolaimedu. “Around 10.30, Preethi (25), a neighbour of the victim, was learning to drive in the narrow stretch. Her husband Dany Williams was right beside her.

A few minutes after starting the car, she accidentally stepped on the accelerator and lost control and rammed head- on onto the parked car. The girl who was playing behind this parked vehicle was crushed to death,” said a police officer. Hearing the child’s screams, neighbours rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Her body was sent to Kilpauk Medical college and hospital for postmortem. Police said Pavitra, was studying in first standard in a private school in the same locality. Her father Duraivelan works as a water can retail supplier and mother Jayanthi was a homemaker and her elder brother Yuvanesh, is studying in the fourth standard.

“Her mother was inside the house along with her son. The girl was playing outside, until her father returned. Around 10.30 I heard screams and came rushing out of my house and found the girl caught in between two cars. We immediately pushed one of the car and brought the girl out, but she had already died.

The stretch is very narrow. The man should have taken his wife to a ground to teach her driving. There are cars parked which occupy most of the space,” said Mohan, a neighbour. The Anna Nagar traffic investigation police arrested Preethi.