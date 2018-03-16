CHENNAI: Around 15 police stations in the city will get new buildings and 543 residential quarters will be constructed in 2018-19, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced during the Budget session in the Assembly on Thursday.

From 2011, the state government has taken up construction of buildings for the police department at a cost of Rs 671 crore and quarters at a cost of Rs 1,659 crore. Apart from this, the state has also said that cyber crime police stations will be established in all districts and Commissionerates at a total cost of Rs 23.28 crore.

Also, the Chief Minister’s constabulary medals will be increased from 1,500 to 3,000 from 2018-19 onwards, he said.

In the budget estimates, Rs 7,877.58 crore has been allocated for the police department and Rs 347.59 crore for the Fire and Rescue Services department and Rs 306.80 crore for the prisons.

In the ensuing financial year, buildings for fire station will be constructed at 20 locations at a cost of `28.23 crore and quarters will be built at Manali at a cost of Rs 18.51 crore.