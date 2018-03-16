CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for the first phase of Chennai Peripheral Road (CPR) proposed to connect Ennore Port with Thatchur on National Highway 5.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced in the Assembly that the Union government has accorded approval for developing the peripheral road project at a cost of Rs 12,301 crore. “Work on phase one of the proposed Chennai Peripheral Road, namely Northern Port Access Road from Ennore Port and Thatchur on NH 5, will commence shortly. An amount of Rs 200 crore has been allotted for the project,” Panneerselvam said.

The 129-km CPR is aimed at decongesting northern parts of Chennai Industrial Corridor.

The project is to be implemented by Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Company (TNRIDC), a highways wing of State government and funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency. The proposed road has been divided into five sections. The first involves Ennore Port to Thatchur (25.50km), second from Thatchur on NH-5 to the start of Tiruvallur bypass (26.25 km) and the third from the start of Tiruvallur bypass to Sriperumbudur on NH-4 (29.55 km).

The other two sections are from Sriperumbudur on NH-4 to Singaperumalkoil on NH-45 and Singaperumalkoil to Mahabalipuram on the East Coast Road. The six-lane road proposed with service lanes on both sides will pass through Poonjeri, Singaperumal Koil, Tiruvallur, Thamaraipakkam, Panchetti and Ennore. “The land acquisition works for the phase one between Ennore Port and Thatchur have started and the work will commence soon,” said official sources.

Panneerselvam said under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP), 1,000-km of roads are proposed to be widened and 4,000-km-road will be improved in 2018-19. In addition, under the programme to upgrade rural roads, 2,500 km of road works will be taken at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, Panneerselvam said.

Flood management plan ready for city

Chennai: The State has turned to the Centre for assistance on a flood management plan for the city. Panneerselvam said a comprehensive plan for North Chennai and South Chennai had been prepared at an estimated cost of Rs 2,055.67 cr and Rs 1,243.15 cr respectively. He added that an integrated harbour and fish processing park will come up at Thengappattinam in Kanniyakumari district

Overall

Total revenue target for 2017-18 reduced to L1.55 lakh cr against Rs 1.59 lakh cr

Revenue deficit increases to Rs 18,370 cr against Rs 15,000 cr

State government’s revenue at Rs 1.81 lakh cr. Expenditure is Rs 2.04 lakh cr. Deficit Rs 23,176 cr

Central tax pegged at Rs 31,707 cr

State’s fiscal deficit reduced from Rs 41,977 cr to Rs 23,176 cr

TN economic growth expected at 9% in 2018-19

Government employees’ salary expenditure at Rs 52,171 cr

Local body polls

Allotted Rs 172.27 cr

Education

Higher Education Rs 4,620 cr

Rs 250 cr sanctioned for Annamalai University as grant

School infrastructure Rs 200 cr

School education Rs 27,205 cr

Youth Welfare gets Rs 191 cr

Presidency, Queen Mary’s Colleges renovation at Rs 26 cr

Social welfare & Healthcare

Social Welfare gets Rs 5,611 cr

Marriage Assistance scheme gets Rs 724 cr allocation

Rs 60.58 cr allocated for napkin distribution

Rs 109 cr allocated for Sri Lankan refugees welfare

345 MBBS seats to be created in State

A state fund of Rs 10 cr for the disabled

Water Resources and Irrigation