CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education on Friday began online sale of applications for PG medical admissions. According to the directorate, the last date for downloading applications is March 23 and last date for sending is March 26. The merit list for PG admissions is expected to be released on April 9.

Recently, the government passed an order (GO 75) for awarding incentive marks to service doctors working in remote and difficult areas in PG admissions. According to the GO, doctors working in trauma accident emergency care centre, including at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, will also be eligible for up to 30 per cent incentive marks. The committee classified these areas under remote or difficult areas under the definition of non-availability of doctors or less preferred location.

The committee also had classified 16 districts as backward. Meanwhile, the TN Medical Officers’ Association and four others filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking 50 per cent reservation in PG seats for service doctors.