CHENNAI: Shenoy Nagar metro station is likely to get a new look as Chennai Metro Rail has prepared a concept plan consisting of vehicular parking area, public plaza, passenger amenities and landscape.

Sources said that the only underground station which has access to sunlight at the concourse level — that is eight metres below the street level — is likely to be developed further once the State government clears a Rs 180 crore proposal. The station is located in a prime area and is surrounded by dense residential areas and office and commercial spaces.

Chennai Metro rail has prepared a detailed concept plan for the metro station, which is the second largest station after Chennai Central metro station. Under the plan, the space adjoining Shenoy Nagar Metro will be integrated. “Since the total area of the (Thiru-Vi-Ka) park is around 37,900 sq metres, the proposal is to have vehicular parking in the basement. This will cover 30,900 sq metres,” sources told Express.

Above, there will be property development, which includes public plaza and other passenger amenities. There is also a proposal to have parking at ground level and an extent of 4,800 sq metres is earmarked for it, besides 29,000 sq metres for landscaping.

It is learnt that Shenoy Nagar Underground metro station development was placed before a High Power Committee on Chennai Metro Rail Limited on March 8, 2017.

During the meeting, it was decided that Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will provide funds for the project on interest free basis so that Chennai Metro Rail can create infrastructure. It was also decided that the revenue earned from the project would be shared with Greater Chennai Corporation on terms mutually agreed with Chennai Metro Rail.

It is also learnt that the loan of Rs 180 crore to be provided by CMDA could be generated through the regularisation fee collected and deposited by CMDA. A high-level meeting in CMDA had given concurrence for the project and Metro rail officials are awaiting administrative sanction from the State government.

Factfile

Rs 180 crore

Cost estimate for Chennai Metro Rail to develop space adjoining Shenoy Nagar Metro station and Thiru-Vi-Ka Park area

30,900 sq m

Park area that will be developed into parking area, public plaza and include passenger amenities, according to the plan

29,000 sq m

Area around the station to be dedicated for landscaping, according to Chennai Metro’s proposal

The plan is awaiting administrative sanction from the State government.