CHENNAI: A man who allegedly cheated nearly 30 persons to the tune of Rs 80 lakh in the name of chit fund was nabbed by victims and handed over to police here on Friday night.

According to police, A Shabeer (35) and his wife Rashiya Begum (33) invited people to invest in their fake chit fund company for more returns. Believing their words nearly 30 persons, including 20 women, deposited about `80 lakh all together. “Once they received the money, the couple escaped to Coonoor and a special team was tracking them” police said.

“Meanwhile, knowing that Shabeer was coming to meet one of his family friends, the victims rushed to Koyambedu bus stand. They took him to Royapettah Assistant Commissioner’s office and handed him over to police, said the station inspector. Police are on lookout for Shabeer’s wife.